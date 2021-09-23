Biggie gave Nini a secret mission to leave the house for 24 hours and tasked the housemates with discovering her whereabouts

Failure to figure out how Nini left the house got the housemates worried and put them on edge, Saga became agitated to the point of tears

Nini snuck back into the house and Cross almost passed out on seeing her, he also holds her passionately to be sure that she is real

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini, has now returned to the Big Brother house after being away for 24 hours while carrying out a secret task given to her.

She snuck back into the house around midnight, Pere nabbed her and alerted distraught lover boy, Saga.

Cross excited as Nini gets back into the house Photo credit: @sabiradio/@bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Cross screams in shock

Part of Nini's task is to make sure she doesn't disclose where she went to the housemates, and feign ignorance over her disappearance.

Cross, who had probably just woken up could not hold himself as he screamed like he saw a ghost on sighting Nini in the dressing area.

As Nini asked what happened, he moved closer to her and hugged her to be sure that she was real, he also kept checking her out.

The young man heaved a sigh of relief and breathed heavily as he held on tight before lifting Nini up and laughing excitedly.

As expected, he asked where she has been and she mentioned a part of the house and noted that she heard everything they were saying about her.

To confirm that she was in the house, Nini also pointed out a time Cross got mad at Pere during their search for her.

Whitemoney also made sure to hug and smell Nini just to be sure that she was real.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

bityayuk:

"Cross clearly grew up around love and affection, he’s so expressive."

seguncrown_:

"Awww...Cross is a sweet guy, despite their misunderstanding the guy left everything in the past."

call.me.g.h.o.s.t_:

"Dude was acting like he saw a ghost."

tygar_:

"It’s liquorose’s laughter for me."

liliyneye:

"This is what saga supposed to do, chaii cross is a sweet soul."

Angel blasts Pere over Nini's dissapearance

Biggie gave Nini a new task and instructed her to leave the house through a secret door for 24 hours, an act which saw the other housemates search frantically for her.

As Nini's disappearance became more disturbing, it got to the housemates. In a video sighted online, Angel insulted Pere heavily over a statement.

Apparently, the actor had been proposing theories and asking questions, something Angel found annoying.

