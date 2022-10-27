A South African man identified as Amen Vincent Mogakane has lamented on social media after his relationship hit the rocks

Vincent said that a lady he has been dating for the past five months dumped him for a polygamous person

The heartbroken man fingers a form of sacrifice as to why his loving girlfriend will accept to be in a polygamous union

Amen Vincent Mogakane, a South African has in a Facebook post announced being dumped by his girlfriend of five months.

The saddened man shared loved up pictures of them on the platform as he penned a heartbreaking message.

He had been dating her for five months. Photo Credit: Amen Vincent Mogakane

Source: Facebook

He said the five months their relationship lasted was the best period of his life and that he has nothing bad to say about the lady.

Vincent said he had thought he had finally found his life partner and is still shocked that she settled for a polygamous man.

According to him, she stopped picking up his calls or replying his texts from the 7th of October as a man she met at a car on October 7 wash was already in the mix.

He blamed some voodoo practice for being behind why his girlfriend would accept the polygamous man.

"..There is a polygamous wedding(sthembu) taking place ka December between nduna Sekatane, my then gf n his current wife. is this some sort of ritual n they want 2 make her the sacrifice (sehlabelwa)?," he wrote.

Social media reactions

Tshepo Hlalele said:

"Yoh, nna I thought haefihla stage sa ho jesana di strawberry haeno fela, ke till death do us apart. Yoh aii mjolo, hade groetman."

Kanosi Cheuzi said:

"Take off to malawi my frnd. This is too much. I bet u, u will be helped.

"U need good stuff. Strong one."

Mmabatho Faith Mogakane said:

"All shall pass buti waka.

"What goes around comes back around.

"Don't even stress too much about it."

Tommy van MlueTommy said:

"That's a trend That's pushing young pple to do wrong things because of this...why nt posting good pple with good healthy relationships to show us that more pple are in good relationship than bad ones?"

