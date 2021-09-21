Big Brother is set to shake the Shine Ya Eyes house yet again as he has given another housemate a secret mission

Nini has been instructed to leave the house for 24 hours and rejoin the housemates after completing the task

Biggie’s mission as stirred reactions online with many wondering how Saga is going to handle her unexplained absence

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Nini, has agreed to take on a secret mission from Big Brother in exchange for a handsome reward.

During her diary session, Biggie offered the housemate an opportunity to play a prank on her fellow contestants in the house.

Nini on secret mission to exit BBNaija house for 24 hours. Photo: @sagadeolu/@singhniniofficial

Source: Instagram

Big Brother instructed Nini to leave the Shine Ya Eyes house for 24 hours through a secret exit which has been provided for her.

The housemate is expected to sneak into the secret exit much later in the day when other housemates have fallen asleep.

Big Brother didn’t reveal much about the room Nini is going to be staying but he urged her to come along with essential items.

After completing the task, Nini is expected to rejoin fellow housemates and feign ignorance if they ask about her sudden disappearance.

Social media users react

The secret task from Big Brother has stirred different reactions from fans of the reality show. Read some comments sighted below:

uhrinrin said:

"I'm looking forward to the drama that will ensue when Saga discovers Nini, with whom he shares a bed, has vanished."

ella__emmanuel said:

"Finally Biggie wants to shatter Saga's heart ."

essaywritinghealth1 said:

"Hope Saga will not take voluntary exit."

sylvias_bonnets said:

"It’s ambulance they will use to carry Saga ooooooo."

mz_radianceb said:

"If she stand up,saga go follow am oo."

