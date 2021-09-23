Kyla Wayans’ biography: What is known about Damon Wayans’ daughter?

Being born to celebrity parents places a child in the limelight before they know who they are. Kyla Wayans attracted the public's attention at birth due to her famous father. As she grew up, she proved to be a camera and media-shy person who lives a very private life.

Kyla Wayans posing in a black outfit. Photo: @kyla_wayans

Source: Instagram

Kyla Wayans is actor Damon Wayans' daughter. She is known as an actress who featured in one of her dad's television shows. Here is all you need to know about her life.

Kyla Wayans' bio

Kyla is an American actress who was born in 1991. This means that Kyla Wayans' age is 30 years as of 2021. However, her exact month and day of birth are not known yet.

She comes from a big and famous family known for producing some of the best entertainers in the American media industry. Her birthplace is Los Angeles, California, United States of America, and her ethnicity is African-American.

Who is Kyla Wayans' father?

Kyla's father is the famous comedian and producer, Damon Wayans. Her mother's name is Lisa Thorner. Her parents married in 1984 and ended their marriage in 2000. She is the last of the four children that the couple has.

Damon Wayans' daughters with Lisa are Kyla and Cara Mia. Her brothers are Damon Jr and Michael.

After the divorce, Lisa lived with her four kids at the Beverly Hills, California house. Damon's primary residence was the Santa Monica, California house. Despite the divorce, both parents are very close to their children.

How many Wayans brothers are there?

There are five Wayans brothers, all of whom are famous for taking up different roles in the entertainment industry. The names of Kyla's paternal uncles are Keenen Ivory, Shawn, Dwayne, and Marlon.

She also has five paternal aunts whose names are Kim, Elvira, Vonnie, Nadia, and Diedre. Her paternal grandparent's names are Elvira Alethia and Howell. Her grandparents were devout members of the Jehovah's Witness' church.

What role did Kyla Wayans play in My Wife and Kids?

Kyla appeared in one episode of My Wife and Kids as Nicole. This was in the episode titled The Truth Hurts. Her father was one of the key stars in the show. Her brothers and uncle Keenen Ivory also made appearances on the show.

Although her acting career started when she was very young, it did not take off as people anticipated. The child star did not feature in other television shows or film productions. Little is known about her current career.

Who is Kyla Wayans' husband?

Currently, there are no details of a husband in her life. Kyla's preferred lifestyle is one away from the media or the public's attention and scrutiny. Her private nature has made it difficult to get details about her personal life.

Her past relationships are not known either. Even so, it is known that she has a daughter named Emmie.

Body measurements

Kyla has a slim build. She is 5 feet 8 inches or 176 centimetres tall, and her weight is about 63 kg or 138 pounds. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Are Kyla Pratt and Kyla Wayans related?

To date, many people mistake Pratt for Wayans because the two look alike. However, the two ladies are not relatives. Pratt is a 35-year-old actress and mother of two known for starring in One on One, Love & Basketball, and Recovery Road.

Net worth

Kyla's net worth is not known publicly, primarily because she prefers a private life. However, her father's net worth is known as he is a famous comedian and producer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Damon has an estimated net worth of $35 million.

Kyla Wayans was born into a famous and talented family which has made significant contributions to the American entertainment industry. Although the 30-year-old was born to famous parents, she chose a quiet life away from the media.

