The ruling All Progressives Congress has once again postponed the conduct of its nationwide state congresses

The announcement was made by secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe

According to him, the new date for its congresses is Saturday, October 16, adding that an updated timetable would be released

Abuja - Amid receiving defecting members of other political parties into its fold, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its nationwide state congresses.

Legit.ng gathered that the APC caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe made the disclosure on Wednesday, September 22.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled nationwide state congresses. Photo credit: @officialapcng

Source: Facebook

In a statement shared on the party's Facebook page, Akpanudoedehe, said an updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the congresses would be released in due course.

APC moved the exercise which was earlier slated for Saturday, October 2, to Saturday, October 16. The ruling party was, however, quiet on the reason for the postponement, by two weeks.

APC finally announces October 2 for congress

Recall that the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling APC had fixed the party’s state congress for Saturday, October 2.

This was contained in a terse statement by the secretary of the party’s committee in Abuja on Monday, September 13.

The secretary also said that the sale of forms for the congress begins on Wednesday, September 15.

The party’s congresses started on July 31 with the ward congress while the local government congress took place on September 4.

APC expels ex-governor, former speaker, 39 chieftains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that at least 41 chieftains of the APC in Enugu were sacked from the ruling party on Sunday, September 12, following the alleged violation of the internal constitution.

It was reported that the chairman of the APC caretaker committee in the state, Ben Nwoye, said the affected persons went ahead to file a suit against the party without first exhausting all the mechanisms of conflict resolution.

The bigwigs filed the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking Nwoye's removal from office. The chairman, however, stated that the action of the expelled chieftains contravened Article 21 (D), Section V of the APC constitution.

Source: Legit.ng