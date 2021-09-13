The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Saturday, October 2, as the date for its state congress ahead of the national congress

FCT, Abuja - The Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the party’s state congress for Saturday, October 2.

The Nation reports that this was contained in a terse statement by the secretary of the party’s committee, James Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Monday, September 13.

Legit.ng gathered the secretary also said that the sale of forms for the congress begins on Wednesday, September 15.

According to the report, the party’s congresses started on July 31 with the ward congress while the local government congress took place on September 4.

APC expels ex-governor, former speaker, 39 chieftains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that at least 41 chieftains of the APC in Enugu were sacked from the ruling party on Sunday, September 12, following the alleged violation of the internal constitution.

It was reported that the chairman of the APC caretaker committee in the state, Ben Nwoye, said the affected persons went ahead to file a suit against the party without first exhausting all the mechanisms of conflict resolution.

The bigwigs filed the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking Nwoye's removal from office.

The chairman, however, stated that the action of the expelled chieftains contravened Article 21 (D), Section V of the APC constitution.

PDP suspends prominent lawmaker 4 days after Defeating EFCC in court

In a related report, following allegations of anti-party activities, the Delta state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) suspended Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

The lawmaker representing Delta North was suspended for one month on Wednesday, June 23.

PDP state publicity secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza who announced the suspension said the decision was taken at the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) emergency meeting.

The development was coming a few days after the lawmaker was discharged and acquitted with the ruling of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Nwaoboshi was accused of money laundering to the tune of N322 million by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Source: Legit