A Nigerian boat crash survivor, Abraham Gift Johnson, has spoken up about the unfortunate demise of popular actor Junior Pope

In a video, the young man who claimed to have been on the ill-fated boat with the late actor alleged that nobody ever told the truth about what really happened

According to him, he has been unable to speak about the incident since the demise of the talented actor due to shock

A survivor of the ill-fated boat journey that took actor Junior Pope's life has alleged that the true circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed.

In a video shared on Instagram, Abraham Gift Johnson, who claimed to have been on board, revealed that he had been too traumatised to speak out about the incident until now.

Survivor speaks on Junior Pope's demise

According to Johnson, the accounts shared by others in the aftermath of the tragedy were likely fabricated, as the shock and trauma of the experience would have rendered it impossible for those involved to provide the actual testimony.

Johnson, who went by the name Ogolo, stated that he had been hospitalised for an extended period following the incident.

In a video posted by Instagram user @Odogwu_asaba, Johnson claimed that no Nollywood personalities had visited the scene of the tragedy, attributing their absence to fear.

The survivor, who identified himself as a production manager, disclosed that there were 11 passengers on the boat, including Junior Pope, a makeup artist, a sound engineer, and other production staff.

He revealed that most of the survivors had been wearing life jackets, while he had not, yet he managed to survive against the odds.

Johnson maintained that he was now ready to share his account of what transpired on that fateful day, promising to shed light on the events leading up to the incident.

In his words:

"Everybody that talked on that particular day, I can bet you, they never said the actual thing that happened because anybody that went through that kind of incident, I no sure say you go get mouth to talk. The shock, the trauma and everything. I was hospitalised for over one to two months. No Nollywood person has visited the scene where the thing happened because of fear.

"I was in that boat, we were 11 passengers in number including Junior Pope and the makeup artist, Friday my PA, Precious the sound man, and Olanti was there also. Out of the people that survived the incident, majority of them were wearing life jackets. I was the only person without it that day. It's by the mercy of God that I'm here today and I'm wearing life jacket to go and see the place for the second time.

"With that, I am going to tell you all what happened. I am the production manager. The one they said they gave money for life jacket. I am here to speak now and to tell the world what actually happened. We were just all going till when we get to a particular place before the incident happened. I am Abraham Gift Johnson known as Ogolo. All these while, I haven't been able to talk because I was still in shock but right now as you can see I am alright."

Reactions as survivor speaks on Junior Pope's demise

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Whitneybeautyandspa said:

"He still didn't say anything."

Burhss stated:

"When e suppose wear life jackets e mo wear am, nah this video e kon wear am, why do we behave this way."

Vanchizzy said:

"Please we have healed to an extent. Allow us heal finish. He's gone and nothing will bring him back. Allow him rest too."

Jove.vic said:

"So where the talk wey u no talk since?? What u said now and ur silence, no difference."

Savage_escobae said:

"Abeg shift Dey find relevancy Waka thunder tear ur head."

Lala_camilla wrote:

"Let this man RIP. This is insensitive to his family."

Orikri_ogheneovo_ said:

"Why he nor talk since? Why now?"

Tochi_lifestyle commented:

"You want to monetize a pain we are trying so hard to to forget. Ode."

Udychime said:

"Speaking for a while without say nothing."

Danny surprises added:

"This is so unnecessary."

Watch the video here:

