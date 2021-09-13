The APC in Enugu has punished more than 40 party chieftains over what it termed as a violation of the party's constitution

According to the leadership of the state chapter on Sunday, September 12, the members were sacked because they abandoned protocols in addressing internal conflicts and filed a suit in court

The party, therefore, vowed that the chieftains will remain expelled until they withdraw their suit from court

Enugu - At least 41 chieftains of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu were sacked from the ruling party on Sunday, September 12, following the alleged violation of the internal constitution.

In his address on Sunday to journalists on the punitive measure against the members, the chairman of the APC caretaker committee in the state, Ben Nwoye, the affected persons went ahead to file a suit against the party without first exhausting all the mechanisms of conflict resolution.

The APC in the state said the action of the expelled persons violated the party's constitution (Photo: APC)

Leadership reports that the bigwigs filed the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking Nwoye's removal from office.

However, the chairman stated that the action of the expelled chieftains contravened Article 21 (D), Section V of the APC constitution, Vanguard added.

Quoting the provision of the constitution on the issue, he said:

“...any member who files an action in court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the party without first exhausting the avenues for the redress provided for in this Constitution shall automatically stand expelled from the party..."

Those who were thus punished by the state chapter include a former military governor, Group Capt. Joe Orji, a former speaker of the state's House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo, a former deputy governorship candidate of the party, Prince Chikwado Chukwunta, Gen. J.O.J Okoloagu, a former reps member, and Chukwuemeka Ujam.

Enugu APC chairman Ben Nwoye reportedly sacked as crisis tears party apart

Meanwhile, members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the APC in Enugu state had passed a vote of no confidence on Nwoye.

Nwoye was accused of insubordination to statutory authorities and attempt to balkanise the state chapter of the party.

He was also accused of gross misconduct, disregard for the party’s constitution and congress guidelines as spelt out by the Caretaker And Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

