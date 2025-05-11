Conoil Producing, led by Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga, has launched Nigeria’s newest crude oil blend, Obodo, into the international market

The medium-sweet crude from the onshore OML 150 block was first exported by Oando Trading, with operations facilitated by Century Ports and Terminals.

This achievement highlights Adenuga’s continued impact on Nigeria’s oil industry, with Conoil reporting increased profits and revenue in 2024

Conoil Producing, the oil exploration firm owned by Nigerian billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga, has taken a major step in Africa’s energy industry by initiating the sale of Nigeria’s newest crude oil blend, known as the Obodo blend, to the international market.

Nigeria’s oil sector began a new chapter in April when Conoil Producing, led by Adenuga—the first Nigerian businessman to strike oil—formally introduced the Obodo blend. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and the company entered into a production sharing agreement.

The Obodo blend is a medium-sweet crude that originates from the onshore OML 150 block. Continental Oil & Gas Limited, one of the operational firms under Adenuga's Conoil Producing—which owns six oil blocks throughout the Niger Delta—is responsible for managing this block.

First company to acquire Obodo blend

Oando Trading, the trading division of Oando Group, was the first company to acquire and use the new Obodo blend.

Obodo crude made its debut on the global market when the Atlantic Spirit, one of Oando's tankers, conducted the offtake under the supervision of Century Ports and Terminals.

The milestone was achieved in collaboration with Century Ports and Terminals, whose operation of the Tamara Tokoni—a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel—established the crucial connection between Conoil's onshore wells and Oando's export tanker.

This ensured that the first barrels of Obodo crude sailed without incident under Panama's flag, according to Billionaires.Africa.

The telecoms tycoon, who bet on Nigeria's potential by investing over $100 million in an industry long dominated by international giants, founded Conoil Producing—formerly known as Consolidated Oil—in the early 1990s.

As the first Nigerian company to strike and produce oil commercially in the shallow waters of Ondo State, Adenuga's bold move led to the exploration and drilling of oil blocks in 1991.

With six promising blocks in the Niger Delta and reserves exceeding 400 million barrels of oil and 1.8 trillion cubic feet of gas, Conoil Producing remains a major player today.

Conoil's oil marketing division has continued to generate substantial profits, as evidenced by its unaudited financial statement for 2024, which shows that revenue increased from N201.4 billion ($125.3 million) in 2023 to N323.2 billion ($201 million) in 2024.

Additionally, profits rose from N9.9 billion ($6.15 million) to N11.4 billion ($7.1 million), demonstrating that Adenuga continues to innovate, expand, and break records decades after his initial success.

