Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Convener of the APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye said the All Progressives Congress (APC) Prince Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu, Ikukuoma is the kind of leader the people of Anambra state need.

Okoye said Ikukuoma doesn’t just talk about progress but makes it happen and sees potential and supports people's hustle.

Francis Okoye says Ikukuoma is the person Anambra state needs as governor. Photo credit: Okoye Chidozie Francis

Source: Facebook

Sharing his personal opinion about Ikukuoma, the APC chieftain said Ikukuoma is the kind of leader who makes his people blossom.

He narrated how the Anambra state governorship candidate rescued him from almost missing out on a business deal in Lagos state.

Okoye was part of the APC members and supporters who welcomed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Anambra state alongside Ikukuoma and others.

He said he needed to get back to Lagos for a business deal but there were no evening flights available from Anambra to Lagos.

He said his only option was a night bus, a risky, exhausting journey that might jeopardize his meeting.

In a moment of desperation, he posted on Facebook: “Please help a friend with any available morning flight to Lagos tomorrow.”

“Two hours later, my phone rang. it was Ikukuoma himself.

“You seem to have a challenge, Francis?” he asked, his voice calm but very concerned.

“I explained my predicament. without hesitation, he said, “Don’t worry, just reach out to KK we will sort it out.”

“What happened next left me speechless. Ikukuoma arranged for a private jet—the same one we were taking from Anambra—to fly me back to Lagos after dropping him in Abuja. A private jet? For me? To ensure I didn’t miss my business deal. “

He added that:

“I made it to Lagos on time, sealed the deal with my client, and watched my career take a giant leap forward. Simply because one man cared enough to act.”

He said Ikukuoma didn’t just solve a problem but showed him what true leadership looks like.

He said the APC candidate is the kind who lifts people up and clears the path for them to blossom.

Ikukuoma is said to invest in the growth of those around him, not with empty promises but with actions that speak louder than words.

Source: Legit.ng