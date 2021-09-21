APC Chieftain Blasts PDP, Says Jonathan’s Planned Defection Ridicules Opposition
- A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Francis Inegbeneki, has revealed that PDP is facing a political turmoil
- The politician was reacting to reports making the rounds that former president Jonathan may be defecting to the ruling party soon
- This was after Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and staunch PDP member on Thursday, September 16, dumped the party for the APC
- Inegbeneki, however, noted that his political associates want him to contest for the position of the chairman of the APC in the state
Benin, Edo - Francis Inegbeneki, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, has reacted to the alleged plan by former president Goodluck Jonathan to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Nigerian Tribune reports that Inegbeneki said the recent defection of Femi Fani Kayode (FFK) to the ruling APC is an indication that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost touch with the Nigerian populace.
Legit.ng gathered that Inegbeneki disclosed that the APC was waxing stronger ahead of the 2023 general elections.
He also said the gale of defections across the country from PDP to the ruling party and the internal crisis rocking the opposition is another testimony that it is facing political turmoil across the country.
Independent also reports that the chieftain stated this when some APC leaders and other top echelons paid him a solidarity visit in his Benin City residence to beg him to contest for the position of the chairman of the party in Edo state.
According to him, he is still consulting with the party faithful and other members who have the final say.
Inegbeneki said it is the political leaders from across the 18 local government councils that would decide his next move and pledged to be available to serve his people if need be.
APC will scatter if it zones presidency to north
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Okorocha expressed fears of a possible disintegration of the ruling APC.
It was reported that this was made known to journalists as part of activities to commemorate his 59th birthday.
The former Imo state governor also appealed to the federal government to seek an out-of-court settlement over the case involving the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
APC chieftain says northern oligarchy pushing for Jonathan
In a related report, an unnamed APC chieftain claimed that the northern oligarchy wants ex-president Goodluck Jonathan to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 because the Bayelsa-born politician can only serve four years in power if he returns.
Jonathan, 63, held sway as Nigeria's leader from 2010 to 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his then-boss, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died in office.
A group, southeast Mandate has commenced its advocacy for an Igbo president in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 elections.
