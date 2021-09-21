A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Francis Inegbeneki, has revealed that PDP is facing a political turmoil

Benin, Edo - Francis Inegbeneki, a chieftain of the All Pro­gressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, has reacted to the alleged plan by former president Goodluck Jonathan to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nigerian Tribune reports that Inegbeneki said the recent defec­tion of Femi Fani Kayode (FFK) to the ruling APC is an indication that the Peo­ples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost touch with the Nigerian populace.

Legit.ng gathered that Inegbeneki disclosed that the APC was waxing stronger ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He also said the gale of defections across the country from PDP to the ruling party and the internal crisis rocking the opposition is another testimony that it is facing political tur­moil across the country.

Independent also reports that the chieftain stated this when some APC leaders and other top echelons paid him a solidarity visit in his Benin City residence to beg him to contest for the position of the chairman of the party in Edo state.

According to him, he is still consulting with the party faithful and other members who have the final say.

Inegbeneki said it is the political leaders from across the 18 local government councils that would decide his next move and pledged to be available to serve his people if need be.

