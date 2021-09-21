Rochas Okorocha has expressed fears that the All Progressives Congress might be divided if it fails to zone the presidency to south

According to the former governor, the ruling party has no justification not to zone the presidency to the south

Also, he called on the federal government to seek an out of court settlement in the case on Nnamdi Kanu

In what will surprise many people, Rochas Okorocha has expressed fears of a possible disintegration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

He made this known to journalist as part of activities to commemorate his 59th birthday.

The former Imo state governor claimed that there is the possibility of a polarized party if the APC zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the north.

Rochas Okorocha expressed fears that APC would be polarized should it zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the north. Photo: Rochas Okorocha

Source: Twitter

Going further, he appealed to the federal government to seek an out of court settlement over the case involving the detained leader of the outlawed Indiginous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“There’s no justification for APC zoning the Presidency away from the South. If zoned to the North, it will polarise the party. I agree with southern governors on the southern presidency.

“In 1999 – 2007, the Presidency was in the South; 2007 to 2010, the Presidency was in the North; 2010 to 2015, the Presidency was in the South and now 2015 to 2023 the Presidency is in the North. After this, it is normal and natural for it to return to the south.”

Northern ruling class accused of trying to foist Jonathan on Nigerians

Meanwhile, an unnamed All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has claimed that the northern oligarchy wants ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 because the Bayelsa-born politician can only serve four years in power if he returns.

Jonathan, 63, held away as Nigeria's leader from 2010 to 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his then-boss, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua died in office.

His words:

“They have perfected arrangements to ensure that one of them becomes Jonathan’s vice preparatory to taking over from him if he finishes his remaining term. This move is purely a northern affair and they are not relenting about it regardless of the effect it will have on the party.”

2023: APC Group Seeks Buhari’s Support for Southeast

In a related development, a group, South East Mandate has commenced its advocacy for an Igbo president in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group is also pushing for President Muhammadu Buhari to not only support their quest but also choose whoever he wants among Igbo politicians.

The group is being championed by Senator Julis Ucha, a prominent APC chieftain from Ebonyi state.

Source: Legit