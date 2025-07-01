President Trump hinted at the possibility of deporting Elon Musk to South Africa amid Musk’s criticism of a Republican tax and spending bill

Trump linked Musk’s opposition to the bill with Musk’s desire to keep electric vehicle subsidies and warned he might withdraw these supports

The feud started after Musk criticised the bill despite previously endorsing Trump, leading to renewed tensions and public insults between the two

Washington D.C, US — President Donald Trump has intensified his public dispute with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, hinting that he might consider deporting Musk to South Africa.

When asked by reporters at the White House on Tuesday, July 1, if deportation was on the table, Trump responded,

“I don’t know… we’ll have to take a look.”

Trump targets Musk over opposition to Republican spending bill

The comments come amid growing criticism from Musk, the South African-born CEO of Tesla, who has openly opposed a Republican tax and spending bill.

This legislation includes provisions that would end a consumer tax credit for electric vehicle purchases, a subsidy Musk’s companies have benefitted from.

Trump has linked Musk’s opposition to his desire to retain these subsidies.

On Tuesday, the president also warned via social media and in press remarks that subsidies supporting Musk’s companies could be withdrawn, adding,

“Elon could lose a lot more than that.”

Electric vehicle mandate at the centre of dispute

The so-called EV mandate refers to fuel economy and pollution standards pushing automakers to increase electric vehicle sales.

Although the current bill does not reverse these standards, it would eliminate the tax credit that helps consumers afford electric cars.

Musk described the legislation as an “insane spending bill” and has threatened to support the creation of a third political party in the United States.

Despite this, he denies opposing the bill solely to protect subsidies for his ventures.

How the rift between Trump, Elon Musk started

Musk previously endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidential election and served briefly as head of a federal government efficiency task force before stepping down in May.

Their relationship soured publicly after Musk criticised the spending bill, leading to exchanges of insults on social media.

Though the feud had appeared to cool, Musk’s recent attacks on the legislation have reignited tensions.

Trump quipped about federal cost-cutting efforts, saying,

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon… DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible?”

