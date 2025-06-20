A man posted a video showing a mobile house which can be lifted and planted anywhere the owner wants it to stay

In the video, the man showed how the house was lifted with a truck when it was being taken to where it would be planted

Some people who saw the video said they were interested in owning such a house and they wanted to know the price

A video showing a mobile home which can be lifted and taken anywhere has sparked reactions on TikTok.

The video of the mobile home showed he moment it was lifted with a truck and was being taken to where it would be planted.

The mobile home looked neat and highly attractive, as some people said they would like to own something like that.

The video is captioned:

"Landowner in the morning, landlord in the evening."

The caption indicates that a person who is buying a mobile home has to first own a piece of land where it would be placed.

It is not clear the number of rooms in the mobile home as the interiors were not shown in the video.

Some people in the comment section asked to know how much the mobile home would cost, but the poster, @mca_odogwu did not mention it.

Reactions to video of mobile home

@Juliet said:

"Price of mobile house in Nigeria."

@B_N_D said:

"Nah this house fet Lagos oo. If government come to demolish house you call motor carry your house go village."

@Greatness said:

"Omo if this thing go plenty, person go just go work come back home Dey shout who thief my house?"

@Edutex poundz said:

"Imagine you asking your neighbours.. Abeg una see my house?"

@ZUBYGOLD said:

"Omo na this kind house I go give my girl if she mess up I carry am asap."

@Simp said:

"You no even need land.. nah to mount ur house anywhere, if land owner come you relocate."

@chibaby said:

"Na why Nigeria no fit develop be this. Una still dey fear make house no lost. reason lagos landlord dey show una shage."

@Real bridgy said:

"You nor need to fear to collect loan from any organisation. just use your house as collateral, if time reach to pay back you relocate wit your house."

@blessing said:

"This kind house hope say no be for Lagos because if rain start to dey fall ehh ur house go float comot."

@Horficial_Richie said:

"Omo na to dey borrow money ooo used scope carry my house run Comot for the community."

Lady brags about her house and other achievements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to brag about some of the things she has achieved in life

In a video, the lady took part in a TikTok trend in which people walk boastfully while mentioning their worth

According to the lady, she has become a landlady at the age of 22, owns one car as well as a plaza

