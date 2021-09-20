Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to show his love for his colleague, Tiwa Savage’s hit song

In a new social media post, the music star admitted that Tiwa’s Somebody’s Son track has left him mind blown

According to the Risky crooner, he cannot control himself whenever the song comes on

Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to be a great fan on female star Tiwa Savage’s hit song, Somebody’s Son, going by his recent post on social media.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the Risky crooner explained just how much he loved the song with series of mind blown and fire emojis.

Not stopping there, Davido, added that whenever the hit song off Tiwa Savage’s Water and Garri EP came on, he could not control himself.

Davido reveals he is a great fan of Tiwa Savage's song, Somebody's Son. Photos: @davido, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

See a screenshot of his post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Davido has this to say about Tiwa Savage's Somebody's Son track. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage released her Water and Garri EP on August 20, 2021, after teasing fans about it for a while on social media.

The EP featured international artistes such as celebrated rapper Nas and popular R&B singer, Brandy, to name a few.

Brandy tears up after recording verse on Somebody's Son

Tiwa and Brandy’s collaboration on the track, Somebody’s Son, has garnered a lot of positive reviews from music lovers.

Just before the track was released, Tiwa shared a video of the moment Brandy got emotional and teared up after recording her verse on the song.

Oyinbo man perfectly speaks Yoruba as he sings Tiwa Savage's Somebody's Son

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s hit track, Somebody’s Son, recently trended on TikTok after an oyinbo man made a video of himself singing it.

In a clip shared by @world_vocals on TikTok, the young man who seemed to love the song was not deterred by some of its Yoruba lyrics and sang it perfectly.

The unnamed singer perfectly belted out the lyrics as he sang the track passionately.

The clip soon gained the attention of Nigerians after going viral and a number of them were in awe of the oyinbo man.

Source: Legit