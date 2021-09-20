Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been tipped as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

The Nasarawa state, Governor Abdullahi Sule, said Osinbajo would consolidate on the achievements of Buhari's administration

According to him, Buhari has been the strongest pillar in the APC since its formation and the concern of progressive governors

Lafia, Nasarawa - The Nasarawa state, Governor Abdullahi Sule, has told the Progressive Consolidation Group that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a sellable presidential aspirant if he chooses to contest in 2023.

The Punch reports that he stated this when members of the political group paid him a courtesy visit in Lafia on Monday, September 20.

The governor of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, has said Vice President Osinbajo is the best candidate to succeed Buhari. Credit: Yemi Osinbajo.

Legit.ng gathered that Sule thanked the group for the visit and for intimating him of their advocacy for the presidential candidature of Osinbajo and their desire for him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The governor assured them that they had nothing to worry about if the vice president chose to contest the 2023 presidential elections, saying Osinbajo is a sellable candidate for the party whose antecedents as an astute politician speak volumes.

Sule said that Buhari has been the strongest pillar in the APC since its formation and the concern of progressive governors of the party was how to move the party forward after Buhari’s tenure as president.

He said:

“Our concern is how we will sustain the party beyond President Buhari. So, if you come up with the idea, you know you will not only get my attention but the attention of every progressive governor in the country."

Vanguard reports that the chairman of the PCG, Aliyu Kurfi, said that though they came on their own without the consent of the VP, yet they were convinced to start the advocacy for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari given his impressive vision for the country.

