A Nigerian Catholic priest has taken time to explain the meaning of the papal cap worn by an AI version of Donald Trump in a trending photo

Donald Trump had shared the AI-generated photo on his Truth Social Platform, and it quickly went viral online

In reaction, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu said the cap on Trump's head has deep meaning, noting that it is worn by the pope, bishops and cardinals

The cap was seen on the head of US President Donald Trump, who shared an AI-generated image of himself dressed like a pope.

The photo was shared on Trump's Truth Social platform and also posted on X by the White House official handle.

Some people have taken offence, insisting that the post was insensitive at a time when a sitting Pope was just buried.

Priest explains meaning of mitre cap

However, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Catholic priest, said people should just laugh it off and pass.

However, he used the opportunity to explain the meaning of the cap, which he said is worn by bishops, cardinals and the pope.

Father Ugwu said the cap, which is called a mitre, is worn as a sign of authority when talking to people.

His words:

"Donald Trump posted this AI image of himself as "Pope." I like his sense of humour sometimes. I think it is just for the fun of it. People should just laugh and go. But while the picture is trending, let me quickly point out something. You see what he is wearing on his head? It is called the Mitre. Bishops, Cardinals and the Pope wear the Mitre as a sign of their authority when talking to the people. They take it off when talking to God. The Mitre is worn, however, for the homily, as a sign of their teaching authority."

He said the two folded peaks on the mitre symbolise the Old and New Testament of the Holy Bible.

The priest said it also has two lappets which remind the wearer to keep the spirit and letters of the Bible.

His words:

"The Mitre also has two lappets behind as a reminder to the bishop to keep both the spirit and letter of the Bible. The overall shape of the mitre is also important. It resembles the tongues of fire that descended upon the apostles at Pentecost. So when a Bishop or Pope wears it, it symbolizes the presence and power of the Holy Spirit as they minister. Finally, the mitre is never worn over a cassock as seen in this Trump photo. The Mitre is used for mass, and it is worn when the bishop or Pope is fully dressed with all the other vestments for mass like the Alb, stole and chasuble."

Priest shares when a new Pope will be selected

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that many reactions trailed the passage of the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, who died in Rome.

The Pope died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, according to an announcement made by the Vatican.

Meanwhile, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu shared a post about when a new Pope would likely be chosen.

