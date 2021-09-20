The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has been endorsed to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

Several individuals, organisations and groups have been urging the governor to declare interest in the presidential race

Youths under the auspices of GYB2PYB Support Group explained why they endorsed Bello for the 2023 presidency

Ahead of the 2023 presidential race, GYB2PYB Support Group has declared support for Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, The Nation reports.

The youths at a rally in Lagos called on Bello to take a shot at the nation’s topmost job on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Some youths have endorsed the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, as the next president of the country. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello



According to Niyi Oladele, the leader of the group, Bello stood out among the governors in terms of performance and demonstrated commitment to good governance in Kogi state, Daily Trust added.

GYB2PYB, in a video shared on YouTube by Vanguard, noted that it mobilised youths across the six southwest states and some parts of Lagos north-central.

Speaking further, the group claims the governor adhered to the call for more women participation by appointing more females in his cabinet.

2023: Yahaya Bello breaks silence on presidential ambition

Earlier, Bello declared that he may run for president on the platform of the ruling APC in 2023.

He said his decision was based on the calls by many Nigerians across the political divide to run for the position.

The governor said many people both at home and even those abroad are calling on him to run for president in 2023.

2023: Yahaya Bello’s group fires back at Tinubu’s supporters

Meanwhile, the governor's support group reacted following a statement made by the director-general of Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Comrade Umar Ibrahim over Bello's advice to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the 2023 presidency.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the director-general of the support group described the comment credited to the director-general of TSG, Comrade Umar Ibrahim, as outrageous and abhorrent.

Nihi also said the statement was a stain on the struggles of Nigerian youths who were trying all they could to take over the driver seat of the country and get fitted into the country's corridors of power.

