Breaking: Lagos Assembly passes VAT, anti-open grazing bills

In a move that will annoy some people in northern Nigeria, the Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the State’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill.

Also, the House passed the bill that prohibits open cattle grazing in the state. The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Immediately after the passage, speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa directed the acting clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

He said:

“I thank you all for this historic exercise."

Open grazing bill scales second reading at Lagos Assembly

Meanwhile, the Assembly on Monday, September 6, committed the bill on open grazing to the committee on agriculture after it scaled second reading.

Legit.ng reported that the House also read for the first and second time the state's Value Added Tax bill and asked the committee on finance which is handling it to report back on Thursday, September 9.

Eromosele Ebhomele, the chief press secretary to the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, said the speaker described the 'Prohibition of Open Cattle Grazing Bill' as timely and one that would ensure harmonious relationships between herders and farmers and protect the environment of the state and the southwest zone.

Anti-grazing bill: Miyetti Allah makes serious revelations to APC-owned state govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has admitted that it has some bad herders in its ranks who are out to cause trouble.

The association made this revelation to the Lagos state House of Assembly on Wednesday, September 8, during a public hearing on the anti-open grazing bill.

It urged the state government to allow the leadership of the association to talk to members to stop cows from wreaking havoc on people's farmland.

