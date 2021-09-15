Herdmen who are bent on open grazing in Akwa Ibom will need to reconsider their trade henceforth

This is as the state House of Assembly on Wednesday, September 15, gave legal backing on the ban on open grazing

The bill on prohibition of open grazing, having been passed, was sent to the executive arm of government for assent

Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly on Wednesday, September 15, passed the bill on the prohibition of open grazing in the state into law.

The bill was during plenary presided over by the speaker, Aniekan Bassey, after it scaled its third reading at the House, Punch reports.

The signed bill has been sent to the governor for assent (Photo: Akwa Ibom State Government)

Source: Facebook

This followed the presentation of a report by Asuquo Udo, the chairman of the joint House committee on agriculture and natural resources, lands, and housing, Independent added.

Consequently, lawmakers during the session adopted the recommendations of the committee.

Also, the House's leader, Oruk Anam of Oruk Anam state constituency, moved a motion for the bill to be read and passed, seconded by Otobong Bob, the member representing Nsit Ubium state constituency.

Delta state govt clarifies its position on open grazing ban

Meanwhile, the Delta state government on Friday, September 10, explained that it was not acquiring lands for herdsmen as wrongly reported in some quarters.

The state commissioner for information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said in a statement sent to Legit.ng, that the bill before the House of Assembly was for the regulation of livestock breeding, raring, and marketing in the state.

He said contrary to the misinformation in the public, the state was not acquiring any land for the purpose of establishing ranches.

Aniagwu stated that ranching like any other business was a private concern and therefore anyone interested in establishing ranches in any part of the state was free to acquire land for the said purpose in accordance with relevant laws.

He urged Deltans and the general public to disregard the earlier information that the government was providing land for herdsmen as an alternative to the ban on open grazing.

Aniagwu had on Thursday, September 2, said the law to ban open grazing in Delta state would promote healthy and harmonious living among farmers and herders.

