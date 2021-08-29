The recent Big Brother Naija Sunday eviction show saw two housemates, Yousef and Saskay exiting the house. It, however, also captured Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looking dapper in his outfit.

Sunday live eviction shows are often highly anticipated by BBNaija fans and it has as much to do with who gets kicked out as it does with the host, Ebuka's fashion.

The BBNaija host stunned in an Atafo design. Photo credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Colour blocking look

As expected, Ebuka left fashion enthusiasts in awe when he popped up on our screens in a healthy dose of colours that are - for lack of a better word - pure goals.

The look which was designed by high-end brand, Atafo, had Ebuka rocking an orange two-set outfit which he paired with a red longline blazer, giving him the classic look that not all gentlemen can pull off.

A trip to the official website for Atafo shows that the outfit is not listed and this can only mean that it was either custom-made or part of a yet-to-be-released collection.

Check it out below:

Ebuka in a jumpsuit

Ebuka rocked a jumpsuit in another eviction show and we cannot help but re-stan him!

The stunning piece which was designed by menswear brand, Vanskere is dedicated to creating urban African luxury pieces.

A brief trip to their website shows the outfit isn't in the catalogue on display as it was custom-made for the media personality.

Although reluctant to disclose the cost of the outfit, a reliable source revealed to Legit.ng that it took a week and a half to bring the stylish piece to life.

Fulfude-inspired look

Ebuka is one stylish celebrity who always gets it right when it comes to taking fashion risks and this time is no different.

The media personality, who is currently the host for the season 6 edition of the Big Brother Naija show, brought his A-game to the second live eviction show.

For this look, Ebuka went full northern as he rocked a stunning Fulfulde-inspired ensemble created by talented designer, Ugo Monye, who was also responsible for his 2017 iconic agbada which he rocked to Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding.

The outfit consisted of a straw-like hat, a patch-work dashiki with embroidery paired with some embellished pants, and a stylish walking stick with chimpanzee carvings.

