Big Brother Naija star, Jumoke Adedoyin who is popularly known as JMK, has been serving major looks since her exit from the Shine Ya Eyes house.

The curvaceous reality star, whilst in the show, never missed an opportunity to put her curves on display and her sense of style unarguably earned her the admiration of a lot of viewers.

Well, she is out of the show and still giving fans reasons to be in awe.

The reality star rocked an all-white ensemble for her homecoming. Photo credit: @ms_jmk

The Kwara-born beauty recently visited the state for her homecoming and her choice of outfit is everything.

JMK opted for an all-white ensemble and we are totally here for the pristine beauty she dished out in this look.

The figure-hugging midi dress was made with a mix of sheer around the cleavage and the sleeves which had a little bit of drama around them.

She paired her look with a white turban-like hat and a pair of strappy sandals. Save for her earrings, JMK wore no other visible jewellery, and interestingly, it worked pretty well.

