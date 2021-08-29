Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, is one fashionista who never turns down an opportunity to take fashion risks. Perhaps, this is one reason he is loved and admired by many fans.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes edition had yet another eviction Sunday which saw JMK, Sammie, and Maria leave the show.

The media personality is a lover of all things fashion.

Source: Instagram

However, Maria's eviction wasn't all that stood out at the recent live eviction show. The ever-fabulous host, Ebuka, came through dripping in swag for the show.

Jumpsuits are not for everyone - especially when you think about taking bathroom breaks in them. While it is popular among the ladies, a lot of men tend to shy away from the trendy look.

Ebuka in a jumpsuit

Well, Ebuka rocked a jumpsuit and we cannot help but re-stan him!

The stunning piece which was designed by menswear brand, Vanskere is dedicated to creating urban African luxury pieces.

A brief trip to their website shows the outfit isn't in the catalogue on display as it was custom-made for the media personality.

Although reluctant to disclose the cost of the outfit, a reliable source revealed to Legit.ng that it took a week and a half to bring the stylish piece to life.

Sharing the photos of his look, Ebuka revealed in the caption that it was his first time rocking a jumpsuit.

He wrote:

"When was the last time you did something for the first time?" Me: "I wore a trad-jumpsuit today."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Fulfude-inspired look

Ebuka is one stylish celebrity who always gets it right when it comes to taking fashion risks and this time is no different.

The media personality, who is currently the host for the season 6 edition of the Big Brother Naija show, brought his A-game to the second live eviction show.

For this look, Ebuka went full northern as he rocked a stunning Fulfulde-inspired ensemble created by talented designer, Ugo Monye, who was also responsible for his 2017 iconic agbada which he rocked to Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding.

The outfit consisted of a straw-like hat, a patch-work dashiki with embroidery paired with some embellished pants, and a stylish walking stick with chimpanzee carvings.

