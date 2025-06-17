A man from Britain travelled to India for a work trip, and he was supposed to return on Thursday, June 12

He was originally scheduled to fly with Air India flight AI117, which later crashed and killed 241 people onboard

However, Owen Jackson was lucky to have escaped death because he changed his flight date from Thursday to Saturday

Owen Jackson, a British citizen, was scheduled to travel from India to London on Thursday, June 12.

Also, he was supposed to have travelled via Air India flight AI117, which later crashed in Ahmedabad.

Owen Jackson was supposed to have travelled with the crashed Air India plane. Photo credit: The Sun UK.

In fact, his flight had already been booked, but work commitments held him back, forcing him to change his flight schedule to Saturday of the same week.

That was how he cheated death in what later turned out to be a deadly flight, which went down a few seconds after takeoff at Ahmedabad airport.

Even the Saturday flight booked for him was on the same plane that crashed, and he was allotted seat number 11A, the same seat occupied by Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor from the tragedy.

Air India: How British man escaped death

Speaking to The Sun UK, Owen described what happened as a shocking coincidence.

Owen told The Sun UK:

“It’s a shock. I’m more grateful than anything else - it is such a weird coincidence. You hear it every now and again about planes going down and you don’t really think much of it, but when it’s the actual aircraft you’re potentially getting on two days later, it does make you think. My main emotion on the whole thing is I’m quite grateful for the fact that I made that decision when I did. “I hadn’t checked my phone two hours after it happened, after the news broke. I probably was one of the last people to find out about it, funnily enough, because I was in meetings exactly when the news was breaking.”

Also speaking, Owen's wife, Phillipa, said she was not sure if her husband had also perished in the flight when she got the news.

She said:

“It was surreal. It was like being in a dream, but not actually just hoping to wake up, but pinching yourself over and over again and not waking up. I work with children, so I was kind of teaching at the time and just trying to not let them see or know what I was feeling. I still feel affected by it now, to be honest with you. For days I was just bursting into tears randomly. The way we felt is nothing compared to how the victims and their families are actually feeling, my heart really goes out to them, it’s just awful.”

Owen Jackson and his wife, who was unaware of his flight plans. Photo credit: The Sun UK.

What to know about Air India co-pilot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one of the lives claimed in the Air India plane crash that happened on Thursday is that of First Officer Clive Kunder.

First Officer Clive Kunder was the co-pilot who manned the Air India flight Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed.

Kunder, who has 1100 hours of flying experience, was assisting Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and both of them died.

