Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently after spending last season on loan at Galatasaray

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and Galatasaray are two of the clubs interested in signing him

A Turkish football pundit has revealed that the Super Eagles striker has decided on his next club

Victor Osimhen has decided on his next club and has informed his Galatasaray teammates, according to a latest report from the Turkish media.

Osimhen will part ways with Napoli permanently this summer after four seasons at the club, the last of which he spent on a season-long loan at Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray's Super League and Turkish Cup trophies. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The move to Galatasaray came after the mainstream European window closed and his proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli failed to materialise.

The Super Eagles star also negotiated a permanent exit with Chelsea, but he was not satisfied with the Blues' salary offer, thus rejecting the move on deadline day.

Special agent George Gardi helped him broker a move to Galatasaray after Napoli froze him out of the squad and faced not playing until the January transfer window.

He impressed during his time in the red and orange, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists, helping the club win the Turkish Super League and Cup double.

His performance prompted Galatasaray to pursue a permanent move and alerted the rest of Europe to his value, but not many of them were keen to splash the cash.

Osimhen tells teammates his next club

Osimhen rejected a move to Manchester United in the winter window, as he was committed to repaying Galatasaray's faith and staying until the end of the season.

Galatasaray and Saudi club Al-Hilal were the two clubs that have actively negotiated with him so far, but he has yet to accept any of their proposals.

According to Football Italia, the Saudi giants have made four proposals worth up to €45 million per season, all of which he rejected, confusing fans as to what he exactly wanted before making a move.

Victor Osimhen and Fernando Muslera after Galatasaray's final game of the season. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray are the only European club that offered him €26mil per season. Most of the top European clubs are unwilling to pay him his salary demands. Saudi offered double of it, but he rejected.

Galatasaray insider Yakup Cinar has revealed that the Super Eagles forward told his teammates at the Turkish club where he will be playing next season.

"This is private information. When Osimhen was leaving Türkiye, he told his Galatasaray teammates that he was going to Saudi Arabia. He may have changed his mind," he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

However, information from the player’s camp has yet to confirm such, particularly with many clubs interested, and there is still a long way to go in the transfer window.

Osimhen rules out Fenerbahce move

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen ruled out Fenerbahce from the list of clubs he could play for next season as he is unwilling to play for any other Turkish club after Galatasaray.

The Super Eagles forward noted the rivalry between the two clubs means he cannot beat being on the other side because of the level of fanaticism in Turkish football.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng