Northern governors have been accused of not doing enough to move the region unto path of development

According to Abdul-Azeez Suleiman who is the spokesman for Coalition of Northern Groups, the north cannot keep challenging the south

Going further, he described the governors as leaders who have no knowledge in moving the region out of underdevelopment

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman is the spokesman for pan-Arewa organisation, Coalition of Northern Groups has lambasted governors from the northern region over the economic backwardness of their respective states.

This spokesperson disclosed this while reacting to the governors' position on the Value Added Tax trouble between some southern states and the federal government.

According to him, the position of the northern governors who are aligning with the federal government is an indication that the governors have failed to move the region forward to a path of self sustanbility.

In an interview with Punch Newspaper he insisted that the north can not keep up challenging southern leaders the development of their people.

He said:

"It is too early in the day to expect a reaction from us on that as it will amount to prejudice for us to speak on a matter that is before the court. We are watching the development. Be that as it may, the move has further exposed the bankruptcy of a vast majority of those who pose as northern leaders.

"They have failed to move the region onto paths of development, they have even failed to get together, think together the way their southern counterparts do. We can’t keep challenging initiatives by the southern leaders for the development of their people without initiating alternatives for our region."

