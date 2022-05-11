The Association of Nigerian students disclosed funds would be raised for ASUU so that lecturers can return back to school

This new move was made known by Comrade Tegbe Stephen, NANS coordinator, southwest zone D, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, yesterday vowed to join the ongoing strike by ASUU, if FG failed to address issues raised by the union and put an end to their action

The National Association of Nigerian students has revealed its plan to raise funds for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), in order to return lecturers back to the classroom, stating that the irresponsibility of the Nigerian government has pushed them to go that route.

NANS coordinator, South West, also known as zone D, Comrade Tegbe Stephen, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng lamented the latest development where the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has again declared another 12 weeks strike after the last declaration ended this week.

Meanwhile, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, said yesterday that the Upper Chamber would intervene in the lingering dispute between the FG and ASUU. Photo credit: (ASUU)

Recall that all discussions between the government and ASUU team had ended in deadlocks. This has led to the reopening of another engagement which the Nigerian government had promised would start this week. But while the effort was on to resume talks, ASUU declared the extension of its strike action for another 12 weeks.

Comrade Tegbe's position

But Comrade Tegbe told Legit.ng that following the silence of the government and the ruling class, they should be ready to face the wrath of Nigerian students in Southwest. He said they were ever ready to carry out the order of the national body of the association.

The national body of NANS has instructed all its zones across the country to shut down federal roads for at least 3 hours daily in protest of the strike extension.

According to Tegbe:

“We would rally round and source for funds in Southwest to sort ASUU since the government has shown to the world that they are irresponsible.

“Industrial actions cripple not only education but different sectors of the economy and have undoubtedly affected adversely the Nigerian economy whether we like it or not. The effect of ASUU strike remains overwhelmingly unimaginable. Our students are badly affected, ranging from loss of interest in their various programs to total loss of interest in the entire system. All these could culminate into poor academic performance, not to talk of the time extension and many others they suffer as a result of this,” he lamented.

Speaking further, the coordinator said:

“On behalf of the NANS Southwest and as the Coordinator of the Association, we are condemning this development and the role the Federal Government is currently playing in the lives of Nigerian Students."

ASUU and FG faceoff

The Nigerian government has faulted ASUU in several positions it has held on the dispute, stating that ASUU had disregarded all options before it and has decided to keep students at home.

According to the Minister of Labor and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, several industrial disputes in the education sector could not be prevented because of ASUU’s uncooperative position. Ngige hailed the transformation in the health sector because its leadership and unions were ready to agree on terms with the government.

Ngige had earlier said that the government was not opposed to the payment of good salaries and other entitlements to lecturers.

He, however, lamented that despite the government’s effort, ASUU has refused to adjust its position on the disputed demands.

The hope of Nigerian students will now depend on the new negotiation that has now commenced. In a matter of days, it will become clearer if ASUU or the federal government will change their positions on the matter.

