Nigerian actress and content creator Wofai Fada celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Taiwo Cole

Taiwo Cole and Wofai Fada tied the knot on May 4, 2024, and welcomed their daughter later in the same year

In a romantic video reel, the actress shared several beautiful moments with her husband while celebrating their love

Nigerian social media content creator Wofai Fada and her husband Taiwo Cole celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 4, 2025.

The couple had their traditional wedding in May 2024, and followed up with their legal wedding in October 2024. Although they initially encountered some hiccups from the groom's family, all was eventually sorted and everyone was happy about their union.

Wofai Fada and her man Taiwo Cole celebrate their wedding anniversary. Credit: @wofaifada

Wofai shared a romantic reel where she celebrated her beautiful relationship with her man. She stated that despite it being over a year, she still feels the same way about their love.

Wofai wrote:

"May 4th 2024, the day I officially said yes to the love of my life 😘. One of the happiest days of my life ..❤️One year later , I still do 💍God is with us , we will not fail. Happy one year marriage anniversary to us my guy @taiwo.cole.7."

Fans celebrates Wofai's wedding anniversary

@onyinyay said:

"The only known Mr & Mrs Cole of Victoria Island in Lagos state, Nigeria. Happy sweet Anniversary 😍."

@wannebaybee said:

"Wofaiiiiiii😍😍 love is too sweet forget 😍 happy anniversary my people."

@oluchyluu said:

"Happy Anniversary to Mr & Mrs Cole of Victoria Island. Your fountain of love for each other will never run dry 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

@desmondelliot said:

"You will not fail in Jesus name. Congratulations and more wins live."

@bukkytheprexpert said:

"Happy Anniversary my people. Lots of love to you both ❤️."

@dez_dmarshall said:

"How time does fly! Happy Anniversary Beautiful! 🥂 to a lifetime of unending BLISS AND BLESSINGS in your home 🥁😇🙏🏿."

@ojulewastudio said:

"This so beautiful...may your home continue to radiant God's Love and joy."

@amamzy_epoxy said:

"Congratulations my gorgeous people.The only original Ikoyi’s I know.🙌🔥❤️."

@that_turban_girl said:

"Congratulations on your wedding Anniversary 😍😍😍😍😍& Happy Amazing Birthday in advance to us 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."

Wofai Fada's fans jubilate as she celebrates one year wedding anniversary. Credit: @wofaifada

@nkechiakusoba said:

"Congratulations Sis! Many many many years to come! Nothing missing, nothing broken!"

@okubotinaghogho said:

"Wow,Congratulations to you both..Am celebrating 22nd Anniversary today as well..May God continue to bless our union 🙏 😍."

@amarakanu said:

"Congratulations y’all 🥳 More success and fun memories up ahead. Amen 🙏🏽."

@frankedoho said:

"Happy Anniversary to you, my People. God bless you fervently."

