Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams is not happy with the way the federal government is handling the issue of ASUU

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, at his 52nd birthday ceremony, maintained the federal government is playing with the future of Nigerian youths

The traditional aristocrat maintained that the future of the country depends solely on the way the leaders handle the education sector

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Monday, May 9, hit hard at the federal government over the continuous strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), insisting that the Federal Government has mortgaged the future of the youths.

Speaking in Lagos at his 52nd birthday ceremony, where he played host to prominent dignitaries from far and near, Iba Adams expressed concern over government failures to end the varsity strike, saying Nigeria students could not withstand another strike for the next 12 weeks, Legit.ng reports.

Iba Adams spoke in Lagos yesterday at his 52nd birthday ceremony. Photo credit: Culturalplatform Platform

Source: Facebook

His words to the FG

The Yoruba generalissimo while urging the federal government to address the education deficit, stated the need to focus more on the strength of the youths, insisting that the future of the country depends largely on the way the leaders handle its education sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Adams said:

"I feel bad whenever I looked back and see that the university students are still at home. This affects their thinking and that actually portends grave danger to us as a nation."

Gani Adams gifts scholarships to 4 indigent students. Photo credit: Culturalplatform Platform

Source: Facebook

Gifts scholarships to 4 indigent students

Giving reasons for the annual scholarship initiative designed to encourage mostly indigent students from four universities in the southwest, Adams said it has become a tradition to bolster the hope of the students as a way of encouraging them.

He opined thus:

"I am fulfilled whenever I touch the life of any individual positively. This is the truth, and I think the scholarship initiative for the students is just the beginning. This is the second year running and we will continue to improve on it and also extend our hands of generosity to other courses and other universities"

Aare Adams also urged the leaders to promote culture and tradition as Yoruba indigenes, maintaining that religion, tradition and culture are the major tools for growth and societal development.

The Yoruba leader added:

“We need to bridge the gap between culture, religion and tradition. There is a clear difference between the three; but they are all very key to our identity, as Omo Oodua."

He, however, urged politicians to work sincerely to serve humanity in their quest for power, adding that there is more work to be done.

ASUU strike: NANS South West reveals what it will do to politicians

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), southwest zone, has agreed with its national body of disrupting political activities in the country.

NANS issues fresh threat

Recall that a statement signed by Comrade Sunday Asefon, the NANS president, had earlier said that there will be no presidential primaries in Abuja and other states of the federation until the lingering ASUU strike is called off.

ASUU had embarked on an industrial strike nearly 3 months ago. This has forced Nigerian students to vacate universities’ campuses across the country.

How Alaafin of Oyo was buried

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams dismissed rumours making the rounds in the media that the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was buried according to the Muslim rites.

Adams in a statement by his special assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, made available to Legit.ng stated that the transition and burial rites of the foremost Yoruba monarch are purely traditional and not religious.

The Yoruba generalissimo added that prior to the announcement of Kabiesi's death on Saturday, the Isoro and the Oyo Messi had earlier observed the core traditional rites which, he said, went through the night and ended around 11am before Bashorun and the families of the Alaafin notified the Oyo state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who later announced officially.

Source: Legit.ng