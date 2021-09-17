Media personality, Daddy Freeze, has weighed in on the drama between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri

Freeze pleaded with the young man to stop dragging issues with the actress and ‘spoiling her market’

According to him, Tonto has been through a lot and Kpokpogri should be able to let some things go

Controversial Nigerian on air personality, Daddy Freeze, has also joined numerous others to speak on Tonto Dikeh’s relationship issues.

Tonto and her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri’s highly publicized breakup has caused a lot of buzz on social media with people sharing their hot takes on it.

During a recent Instagram Live video, Daddy Freeze advised Kpokpogri to let things go and stop dragging issues with Tonto.

Daddy Freeze begs Tonto's ex-boyfriend Kpokpogri. Photos: @tontolet, @kpokpogri, @daddyfreeze

According to the media personality, Tonto has been through a lot and Kpokpogri should let things go if he ever loved her in the first place.

Freeze told Kpokpogri to stop giving Nigerians content while referring to his recent live video where he blasted Tonto.

The OAP was of the opinion that Kpokpogri was spoiling Tonto’s market for the next person that might want to date her because they will be scared of being on social media.

Freeze added that Tonto kept Kpokpogri’s face hidden during their relationship and that whoever she would date next will avoid social media for years.

In his words:

“Prince Kpokpo please this woman has been through a lot, she has been through a lot. If you ever loved her before, just let some things go. This one wey you don dey do live video, dey give us content steady, we no dey run out of content throughout this period. No dey give us too much content like that, just let it slide.

"Because if I remember throughout the relationship, she kept your face hidden. You are spoiling this market for the next person that will date Tonto. That person six years, he no go smell Instagram. Don’t spoil the market for the next person that is coming along.”

See the video below:

Social media users react

Daddy Freeze’s advice to Prince Kpokpogri was trailed by series of mixed reactions from fans. While some people blasted Tonto for her choice of men, others said Kpokpogri was free to react the way he wanted because Tonto also lambasted her ex-husband on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

Forlahbee:

"We can never run out of content in this period. Now that's the truest thing he said. Personally wetin I don see this September ehn.”

Deltarelish:

“I stand with Daddy Freeze on this, tell him daddy! Tell the Urhobo man with toddlers’ pants on.”

Lordmacxi:

“He never loved her.”

Yuyyu26:

“She’s spoiling for herself though.”

Dipzongs:

“Abeg as I love daddy freeze reach was he not the one that granted tonto interview then in line with Churchill calling him 40 seconds man so now she met her match yuh here pleading on her behalf.”

Possi_bility12:

“Na wetin she do her ex-husband…karma.”

The_realfatfact:

“From Malively Hood, to Churchill and now Kpokoogarri . Baby need you need to take a break and even if you must date, maybe you should try a non- Nigeria man.”

Intimatesextoys:

“I feel tonto should also check herself. Something is not right about her too.”

Kpokpogri slams Tonto Dikeh

The fight between Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri has spiralled into a mess that finds its way to social media every time.

In a recent video, Kpokpogri debunked claims that he was picked up by men of the DSS after a document from Tonto's lawyer, Festus Keyamo surfaced online.

The young man noted that Tonto cannot use the nation's security to do her dirty work and if she has anything against him, she should channel it appropriately.

Kpokpogri revealed that he just met his ex-lover about three months ago, and if she has been going scot-free with other people, she will not find him easy.

