The drama between actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex, Prince Kpokpogri doesn't look like it will end anytime soon

Kpokpogri in a new video dismissed rumours that he was picked up by the Department of State Services (DSS) after Tonto took legal actions against him

In the video, Kpokpogri noted that the actress cannot use Nigeria security to do her hatchet job and also noted that she has nothing on him

The fight between popular actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri has spiralled into a mess that finds its way to social media everytime.

In a recent video, Kpokpogri debunked claims that he was picked up by men of the DSS after a document from Tonto's lawyer, Festus Keymao surfaced online.

Kpokpogri says Tonto Dikeh can't bring him down Photo credit: @tontolet/@kpokpogri

Source: Instagram

The man cancelled the allegations levelled against him and went on to say that the actress does not have anything on him.

Kpokpogri comes for Tonto Dikeh

The young man noted that Tonto cannot use the nation's security to do her dirty work and if she has anything against him, she should channel it appropriately.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He continued by saying that he rose from the streets and an 'idiot' like Tonto cannot brimg him down despite her rants because she didn't make him who he is.

Kpokpogri revealed that he just met his ex-lover about three months ago, and if she has been going scotfree with other people, she will not find him easy.

He also said that the actress cannot play games with him and rubbish him the same way she did her ex-husband.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

henryanaege:

"I really don’t know how this amazing ladies meet this very loud men. Women sha!!"

baroness_tonia:

"Bush man! Nobody can stay with her three days so why didn’t you just exit in peace? Why going around sleeping with other people and backbiting her on phone to whoever?"

modupegram:

"Tonto sure knows how to pick them. Nonsense."

alehyaski_francis:

"You pple should stop being bias abeg, second marriage same they happen. Can’t you pple make use of your senses and understand that the problem is from her?"

Bobrisky trolls Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, mocked his former best friend, Tonto Dikeh, with series of posts on social media.

In now-deleted posts on Instagram, Bob made sure to troll his former friend over her failed relationship.

In one post, the crossdresser noted that people who were fond of dropping motivational quotes on social media were the ones in frantic search of husbands. Bobrisky advised that Tonto use her quotes on herself.

Source: Legit.ng