Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to share a happy photo of herself while still dressed in her Sunday outfit

The mother of one stated that God has her back, urging her fans and followers to celebrate him for her

Nigerians trooped to Tonto's comment section as they congratulated her, adding that she is a strong woman

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh doesn't seem to be affected after her relationship with her ex-lover Kpokpogri hit the rocks.

The film star recently took to her social media page to show how happy she is about the situation.

Tonto Dikeh praises God for having her back. Photos: @tontolet, @gistlovers_blog1, @kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh breaks up with Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh was spotted in her Sunday outfit, her hands in the air with a big smile on her face.

The mother of one urged her followers to help her celebrate God as he always has her back.

According to her, congratulation is the only valid conversation she wants to have.

Controversial Instagram blog Gistlovers also shared a screenshot showing the moment the actress reached out to it.

In the chat, Tonto said she is grateful to the blog for exposing Kpokpogri. Tonto then prayed that the handler of the page will never know a better yesterday.

Check out their conversation below:

Tonto Dikeh thanks Gistlovers blog for exposing Kpokpogri. Photos: @gistlovers_blog1

Nigerians rejoice with Tonto Dikeh

ucheelendu:

"Congratulations my love."

shadesandfashion:

"Fr fr! It’s a whole lot of congratulations you don’t even imagine this battle you just won!!! I meannnnnnnnnnn I’m so happy for you."

begosqueen:

"Congrats D queen I Stan & Restan."

funmisbeddings:

"You are beautiful and God will make u great amen."

eselexy:

"I admire your strength, and I love you."

mznekky:

"Congratulations ma'am in all that concerns you and yet to come... Enjoy your Sunday."

cindy_ndu:

"Keep d energy Tonto. U no dey see anybody... Let dem talk... No one can take d grace of God that is upon ur life. Love you always."

papijames10:

"Happy woman."

Kpokpogri accuses Tonto Dikeh of cheating

Taking to his Instagram stories, the politician described the actress as the Helen of Troy.

The young man said he dated the actress for barely three months but the relationship was a living hell.

He stated that Tonto cheated from the start of their relationship, adding that she travelled to Lagos to sleep with someone else. According to him, when she was caught, she begged and cried for a second chance.

