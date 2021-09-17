The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has visited the APC national leader Bola Tinubu in London

Ganduje was all smiles as he posed with Tinubu and some lawmakers in photos that have gone viral on social media

Governors Kayode Fayemi and Rotimi Akeredolu and others had earlier visited Tinubu who has been in London for a while

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state and his entourage paid a visit to the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London, United Kingdom.

The photos were shared by Adepoju Omoniyi Rector on his Facebook page on Thursday, September 16.

Governor Ganduje paid a visit to the leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London. Photo credit: Adepoju Omoniyi Rector

Source: Facebook

In the pictures, Ganduje was spotted with Tinubu along with some lawmakers as well as his son, Muhammad Umar.

Other politicians who have visited Tinubu

Asides from Ganduje, his southwest counterparts Governors Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu have also visited Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Governor Fayemi in a Facebook post said he and Akeredolu visited the APC chieftain on Wednesday, August 25, while Sanwo-Olu was spotted with Tinubu in London back in July.

The Lagos state governor said the APC leader was fine and in good health.

President Muhammadu Buhari also made a surprise visit to Tinubu in London where he took several photos with him.

Unconfirmed reports had alleged that Tinubu was sick and receiving medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

However, PM News reported that Tinubu had undergone knee surgery in London and was recuperating.

Tinubu thanks Buhari for London visit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu expressed deep thanks to President Buhari for visiting him in London.

In a statement issued by his media office on Friday, August 13, Tinubu said the president's visit to him underscored his considerate and caring personality.

The statement read:

“The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief. By this gesture, Mr President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics."

Ganduje's son bags degree from Regent's University London

In a related development, Muhammad Umar, who is one of the sons of Kano state governor bagged a degree from Regent's University London on Tuesday, September 14.

The young man bagged a BA. (Hons) in Global Management (Enterprise & Innovation).

The governor and his family were present at the graduation ceremony of his son and adorable photos were shared on social media.

Source: Legit Newspaper