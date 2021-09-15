One of the sons of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has graduated from Regent's University London

The new graduate identified as Muhammad Umar bagged a degree in Global Management (Enterprise & Innovation)

Adorable photos of the graduation ceremony have been shared on social media and Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to the development

Muhammad Umar, who is one of the sons of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has bagged a degree from Regent's University London on Tuesday, September 14.

According to a report by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the young man bagged a BA. (Hons) in Global Management (Enterprise & Innovation).

Governor Umar Ganduje's son bagged a degree from Regent's University London.

Source: Instagram

The governor and his family were present at the graduation ceremony of his son and adorable photos were shared on social media.

Many react

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the development.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @galaticos_segzinho said:

"Why he no school here wey bandits dey now....Poor man pikin don suffer."

@kelvin_lettle2 commented:

"This is why the have no plans for Nigeria because non of their children are schooling in the country."

@dumebiblog wrote:

"More than 90% of Nigerians will do the same thing he did, send our kids to school abroad, if we had the money and influence like he does. Las Las we all have the same desires as our oppressors and that's one spirit we need to shed for motherland to work."

@trip4ebby commented:

"Yet they claim to hate westernization."

@chapter_901 wrote:

"The reason they are nit fixing the educational system."

@mkayjercilious said:

"Why can't his son go to university of kano."

Abdulazeez Ganduje reports his mother to EFCC

In other news, Abdualzeez Ganduje has reported his mum to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Abdulazeez is the eldest son of Kano governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and his mum, Hajia Hafsat, is the first lady of the state.

The wife of the governor shunned an invitation extended to her by the EFCC, to report for questioning, last week, after Abdulazeez filed a complaint.

The governor's son is said to have complained over a bribery and land fraud case against his mother.

