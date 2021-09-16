Women have been called upon to show interest in the affairs of the country especially the seat of power

The Emir of Keffi, HRH Alhaji Shehu Yamusa III has said that female presidency should be considered in the next general elections

The emir noted that the rights of women to political participation and representation to the growth of a country should be respected and maintained

While some governors are at loggerheads over President Buhari’s replacement, women have been urged to show interest in the presidency.

The Punch reported that the Emir of Keffi, HRH Alhaji Shehu Yamusa III, has called on Nigerian women to show interest in the Presidency to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2023, saying it would not be impossible.

According to him, Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity or political affiliations, must separate cultural sentiments from politics for the best leaders to emerge in the country.

The Emir of Keffi has called on political actors to give women a chance in the polity of Nigeria. Photo credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

The monarch, who is also the Chancellor of Nasarawa state university, made this statement on Thursday, September 16, when members of the national democratic institute international working group for supporting the advancement of gender equality programme, visited him in his palace.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said the continual denial of women from proportionately participating in politics and decision making, was counter-productive, to national growth and development, a report by The Nigerian Tribune indicates.

Among the team was the first female President of the Republic of Kosovo and leader of NDI’s SAGE delegation, Ms. Atifete Jahjaga.

Yamusa said:

“Most importantly, I will like to draw the attention of the entire nation to the fact that culture and politics are two different things. We often mistake the two for each other, and that is why most women can’t come out to contest for elective positions. But they are part of us, and we must carry them along.

“Going by their performances in our various houses, I think we should give them a chance in the next general elections. If women can manage families, they can manage the country.”

He also stressed the need for all political actors to respect the role of women in the struggle for power.

Jahjaga affirmed the rights of women to political participation and representation in economic resources as well as access to security and justice.

She also called for greater actions to make these principles a reality in Nigeria.

She said:

“We have a mission to support the government and people of Nigeria by contributing to the percentage of women in politics, working in the direction of gender empowerment.”

PDP speaks on rumour of former President Jonathan Joining APC

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria's lead opposition party, has reacted to the rumour that ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There have been speculations that the former president is being wooed by the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

Legit.ng gathered that the opposition party said it has not received any official correspondence from for former Nigerian leader regarding the purported defection.

Yahaya Bello’s ambition gets boost as Southwest youths ignore Tinubu, endorse Kogi governor

In what seems like a subtle rejection of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 presidential race, the southwest youths have declared support for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Legit.ng reports that the youths under the auspices of GYB2PYB Support Group across the southwest geopolitical zone expressed their preference for Bello to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

The youths on Wednesday, September 15, declared their support for Governor Bello during a political conference tagged, Towards a youthful political consciousness and 2023 general elections, organised by the GYB2PYB support group at grandeur event center, Oregun, Lagos.

Source: Legit