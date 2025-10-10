A Nigerian lady shared a long video online begging for help after a stubborn monkey kept invading her home every single day, sneaking into her kitchen through the window to steal

She explained that no matter how tightly she locks her kitchen window, the monkey always manages to open it, enter the house, and go straight for her things

The lady captured the animal on video climbing her roof and gate as she begged people online to help her with advice or solutions to stop the daily visits

A Nigerian lady has cried out online as she seeks help to chase away a monkey that keeps visiting her house uninvited, entering her kitchen, and stealing her food.

She revealed in the post that she is tired and scared of the monkey’s constant visits because it always disturbs her peace. She pleaded for help to stop it from coming again.

Lady seeks help as monkey continues to enter her home Photo source: Tiktok/@symplytoyin

Source: TikTok

Lady laments as monkey invades her kitchen

According to her, even when the kitchen window is locked, the monkey still manages to pull it open and sneak in to steal food items like banana and bread.

In a video she shared online, the lady captured the monkey on top of her roof and gate, showing how bold it had become despite her attempts to stop it.

According to the post shared by the lady, @symplytoyin, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she mentioned that she is exhausted from the situation and truly needs help.

She explained that the monkey comes into her compound almost every day to carry out the same act, leaving her frustrated and scared.

Sharing her experience, she said:

"Guys I really need help, this particular guy has been coming to my house every god-damned day. He’ll practically go behind my kitchen window, drag it open, go inside, and pick up things like bread and banana."

"It just keeps coming to my house and tormenting me. Does anybody know what I can do? Because at this point, I’m so scared and tired."

"I'm not even staying in the bush or forest, yet he keeps coming. What do I do? Please help me."

She added that despite living in a normal neighborhood, this has been her experience for a while now.

Lady goes viral video after monkey invades her kitchen Photo source: Tiktok/@symplytoyin

Source: TikTok

The video also carried a caption that read:

"This is a serious matter kindly drop any useful tip in the comment section…. Ejoor any help will really be appreciated."

As the video spread online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts, advice, and sympathy for the troubled lady.

Reactions as monkey troubles lady

Harbisola cuisines shared:

"U are around conservation right."

BLACK SUGAR wrote:

"He likes you. But doesn’t know how to say it."

Kikiajax said:

"Just Dey feed am. Na your new bestie be that."

Vee noted:

"You sure say no be your ex."

tehtrihs wrote:

"Yinbo fun werey."

justpeacefullychilling said:

"Location who get Maggi."

KIM KIM912 shared:

"You sure say no be him territory you build house on?"

ZEE(LIFESTYLE /WEIGHTLOSS noted:

"Na one you even see come to my compound I have like 30."

Mamaj4sure noted:

"Him like you."

reqia said:

"Always lock your window from inside. just me you are the chosen one "

slimmberry stressed:

"Lock the windows and dnt allow any entry,he's coming because he sees something to eat, when there isn't any space he will leave and not come back."

THE PUNISHER shared:

"This happens a lot on the island especially around the conservation center Eleganza Orchid New Road."

Wlett.Becca wrote:

"If you stay at Lekki conservation na normal thing for them."

Wlett.Becca stressed:

"If you stay at Lekki conservation na normal thing for them."

olajide5308 said:

"Report to nearest police station."

GODSON shared:

"Buy caterport."

weezy_o noted:

"Na conservation road be this… your developer invaded their home."

Hairvana added:

"Lock ur window when you not in the kitchen."

fireworks stressed:

"Just lock your windows and doors."

Awka best cars said:

"Na ur ex be that go and settle with him."

Monkeys invade lady’s home, wreck kitchen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a lady living in Lekki, Lagos, cried out in frustration after monkeys invaded her home and turned her kitchen upside down. In a viral video, she showed the chaotic scene, with pieces of plantain and torn bread scattered across her counter and floor.

One of the monkeys could still be seen by her window, calmly chewing bread while she complained bitterly in the background. The lady expressed anger that the monkeys were not even organized, saying they only tampered with her food without finishing anything.

Source: Legit.ng