Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has accused Nigerian elite as the main promoters of insecurity in the country

Osinbajo spoke at a conference and award ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja

According to him, insecurity in every part of the country would be addressed if the elite and other Nigerians return to a consensus

ICT, Abuja - Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's vice president on Thursday, September 9, blamed the Nigerian elite for promoting insecurity in the country.

The Punch reports that insecurity is being promoted in the country through ethnic and regional sentiments, activities and utterances.

President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed those promoting insecurity in Nigeria. Credit: Yemi Osinbajo.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Osinbajo spoke at a conference and award ceremony at the International Conference Centre, Abuja with the theme: “National and regional insecurity: The role of political and non-political actors in stabilization and consensus-building.”

Osinbajo said the elite’s criticism of the activities of government without consideration was a recipe for insurrection and insurgency, adding that insecurity in every part of the country would be addressed if the elite and other Nigerians return to a consensus.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The vice president stressed that the elite has been irresponsible when it comes to addressing the scourge of insecurity.

He said:

“Some of the elite can’t come to a consensus when it comes to insecurity. Most elite who were promoting ethnic agenda depend on dubious activities in promoting regional and ethnic cards. The elite use that to acquire more for themselves. Our political, economic, and religious elite should be socially irresponsible.

"Either by selfish interest or lack of self-awareness are unable to build the social and political consensus upon which a just and orderly society can start. They promote tribal and religious frontline for legitimacy."

Buhari says it’s unthinkable any Igbo man wants to leave Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari told the leaders of the southeast that it is unthinkable for any Igbo man to consider himself not being part of Nigeria.

It was reported that the president on Thursday, September 9, wondered why some Igbo men are clamouring for separation.

The president said Igbo people are relevant in Nigeria, adding that they have successful businesses across the country.

Buhari’s visit to Imo state came about two months after the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested overseas and extradited to Nigeria to face trial.

Source: Legit