The rate of unemployment portends danger for Nigeria according to speaker of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige

Going further, the minister lamented the level of education in the country, insisting that it portends great danger ahead

Specifically the labour minister said the country is in trouble and that whoever says other wise is not honest

The minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has said the rising rate of unemployment portends danger for the country and the elites of the country.

He attributed this on Tuesday and lack of education to the problems bedevilling the country, warning that if not tackled the country might be “completely wiped out.”

Ngige says rising unemployment can wipe out Nigeria. Photo: : Uzoma Igbonwa

Source: Facebook

The minister said this at the inaugural partnership economy summit organised by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs in Abuja.

The summit was tagged, ‘Translating Sustainable Development Goals to local businesses in Nigeria.’

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ngige said, “We are in trouble as a country. We are in trouble and anybody who tells you he doesn’t know we are in trouble is lying to himself and once you lie to yourself.

“We are facing a problem that is cyclic, one begat the other. It is left for you and me the elite to decide to save ourselves, save our children and save our country.

“If we keep on with these symptoms; buy ammunition, bomb these people, bomb kidnappers, bomb Boko Haram, you will be wasting resources.

Ngige, Fashola, others must go, Nigerians react as Buhari sacks two ministers

Meanwhile, Nigerians have, however, reacted to the sacking of the ministers, saying that the president's decision was a good development.

A Facebook user, Oguneme Romanus Uchenna, said although the president did the right thing by sacking the ministers, he should have sent the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola and the minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio packing.

Marafa Moh'd said that Buhari should sack more ministers so that the masses can achieve development and enjoy dividends of democracy.

Ngige to striking doctors: Be humble and carry yourselves with dignity

In another development, Chris Ngige has counselled striking doctors in the country to be humble and carry themselves with dignity. The minister gave the advice while speaking at a summit on Thursday, August 12.

Ngige, a medical doctor, was reacting to the current strike by medical doctors in the country.

Source: Legit