Simi's former friend comedian MC Morris has not stopped expressing his mind after he called out the singer

The comedian recently addressed Pastor Sam Adeyemi over a word of advice he constantly gave him

MC Morris then told the pastor to urge the younger generation to go on their journies without anybody

Singer Simi's former friend comedian MC Morris made a post on his Instagram stories, recalling the advice he got from Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre.

According to the comedian, Pastor Sam always told him to go with people if he wants to go far in life. He noted that he would only be able to go fast if he went alone.

Comedian MC Morris sends a message to Pastor Sam Adeyemi

The comedian reminded the pastor that he recommended for him to go far, which means that he has to go with other people.

The funnyman said he wanted to update Pastor Sam that the people he chose to go far with has left him behind. He then urged the man of God to advice the younger generation to choose going fast instead of fast.

According to him, after taking some people far, they went far away from him.

There is no doubt that MC Morris is referring to Simi as the comedian accused her of biting the finger that helped her. According to him, he invested his time and resources into the singer but she turned her back against him after she became well-known.

Read his post below:

Nigerians react to MC Morris' post

blinxcavalli:

"Who else felt his pain reading this?"

fer.an.mi:

"The advice didn’t work for you doesn’t mean it isn’t valid, it’s just that the people you surrounded yourself with were never loyal."

verahills:

"You only chose the wrong people."

monalisa_4_real:

"When you believe that without some certain people you won't make it in life or you won't go far... Then you'll be stagnant! Sorry dear... Humans will surely disappoint you. All you've got is YOURSELF. So believe in yourself and start the journey. Put in efforts... You can achieve it!"

queenprecyyy:

"Why were you left behind?? Why is it you?"

thederricktopaz:

"Wisdom is profitable to direct..."

mwith_udmor:

"You didn't understand what he told you to do apparently."

the_kiki2:

"True tho. When you going with people, some will go far and very far that they forget they started the journey with you. Las Las run your race fast!!!"

Singer Simi gets Adekunle Gold a gift

Adekunle Gold got a gift for being a great dad from his wife singer Simi and their daughter Adejare.

There was no doubt that the Ire crooner was excited about his gift as he took to social media to gush over his wife.

Adekunle shared what he received from Simi on his Instagram story. In the photo he shared online, a Nintendo Game Boy handheld console was seen beside the package it was sent with.

