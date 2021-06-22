Ire crooner Adekunle Gold recently took to his social media page to praise his wife Simi for her love towards him

The father of one excitedly showed off the gift he received from the Duduke crooner for Father's Day celebration

Adekunle then declared his love for the mother of their daughter while encouraging young men to marry the right person

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold is one of the men who celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, June 20.

In fact, the father of one got a gift for being a great dad from his wife singer Simi and their daughter Adejare.

Simi gets Adekunle Gold a Fathers Day gift

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold gets a Father's Day gift

There is no doubt that the Ire crooner was excited about his gift as he took to social media to gush over his wife. Adekunle shared what he received from Simi on his Instagram story.

In the photo he shared online, a Nintendo Game Boy handheld console was seen beside the package it was sent with. A short note accompanied the gift and it read,

"Happy Father's Day, Moruf. From Magic and Sofiat."

Declaring his love for Simi, Adekunle Gold then advised his male followers to marry right.

Adekunle Gold shows off Simi's gift to him for Father's Day.

Source: Instagram

Simi jokingly laments about her marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Simi shared a video that showed a hilarious moment between her and her husband.

The mother of one was in the car with her partner who was driving and as she sang along to the song playing on the stereo, he made a shocking request.

Simi's literally went into shock the moment Adekunle Gold asked for amala probably from someone over the phone.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Simi asked what sort of marriage she has. The video got a lot of Nigerians laughing as many gush over the couple's relationship.

