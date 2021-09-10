A Canada-based Nigerian comedian, Mc Morris, has taken to social media to call out popular singer, Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, was recently called out by an old benefactor, Mc Morris, who was displeased by how she abandoned him after her good fortune came.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Canada-based comedian recounted how he shared his platform with Simi for years because he believed in her talent and even transported her to foreign and local shows all from his pocket just for her to be seen and loved by others.

The MC who noted that speaking up might make him forgive and forget the singer, also recounted a bitter experience he had because of Simi at a Pat Akpabio event in Uyo that led to him paying over N500,000 in 2011.

Throwback photos of Mc Morris and Simi as he calls her out.

Not stopping there, Mc Morris said that once good fortune smiled on Simi, she decided to build a higher fence instead of a longer table.

The comedian noted that he did not get a single recommendation from Simi or even a follow back from her on Instagram.

He added that when he reached out to the singer in 2016, her management asked him to pay millions and when he spoke to her about it, Simi noted that she couldn’t override them.

Mc Morris said he would let God be the judge because she bit the fingers that once fed her and that if he had put all the money he spent on Simi into running a poultry, he would have been yielding results by now.

See screenshots of Mc Morris’ post below:

Internet users react to Mc Morris' touching story

After the comedian recounted his experience with Simi on his page, it soon went viral on social media and internet users shared their takes on it.

A number of them seemed to identify with his pain as they sympathised with him. Read some of their comments below:

Choplifekitchenlagos:

"Awwwww this is not nice ."

Royalbabyrejoice:

"If is true then simi no try at all but forgiveness is EVERYTHING.. a man of peace I stand."

B_saint_gram:

"If he’s speaking the fact then she really have to reach out to him and apologize."

Pweetynichole:

"I can feel his pain ."

Derrick_nnaji:

"He made a lot sense sha...he said who belleful go later Hungry and that's facts, never bite the hand that feeds you.... sometimes fame and power makes people forget what they have been through."

Thehelenmedia:

"Don’t leave your dreams to help others build there own."

Chief_mayor_:

"After the 10 years oga ..it is well."

Sheyla_kol:

"Let’s wait for Simi’s truth too. If this is true Simi f up oo."

Interesting.

Simi releases Duduke in French as popular song hits 40m views on internet

Nigerian singer Simi has taken to her social media page to celebrate a new milestone in her career.

The mother of one revealed that her Duduke song, which was released a few weeks to the birth of her daughter Adejare, recently hit 40m views on YouTube.

To celebrate the new feat, the mother of one made a new announcement about the song. According to her, the song has been translated to French for her fans in other countries and for those that would love to hear it in another language.

