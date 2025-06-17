Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua informed Ghana President John Dramani Mahama that Nigerians have been economical with the truth about the country

The British-born boxer revealed his plans to invest in the West African country due to their level of organisation

Some social media users have expressed their reservations about the comments of Anthony Joshua during his visit to Ghana

Anthony Joshua has found love in visiting Africa during his leisure time, either to visit his parents or for recuperation purposes.

The Commonwealth Champion visited Ghana as a special guest for the highly anticipated Legacy Rise Sports: Battle of the Beast boxing event held on Friday, June 13.

The 35-year-old paid a visit to Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama and discussed plans he has for the country.

Anthony Joshua speaks to the media during a post-fight press conference after the IBF World Heavyweight Title bout against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

President Mahama is known for his strong ties with Nigeria, as his stepmother hails from Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Anthony Joshua disses Nigerians

Two-time former WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua revealed that Nigerians have not been truthful about the current state of Ghana.

According to Ghanaweb, the one-time Olympic champion said there were not plans of visiting Ghana but had to honour the invite for the boxing event.

The British boxer said the West African country has surpassed his expectations in terms of their culture, hospitality, and level of organisation. He said via 3News:

"My name is Anthony Joshua, British-born, African heritage from Nigeria, just across the road. I have been spending a lot of time in Nigeria as of recent, knowing that it is important to know where you are going, just as it is important to know where you are coming from.

"Coming to Ghana was not on my agenda because, for some reason, everyone in Nigeria put us here (above) and Ghana slightly below.

"I am in Ghana, and looking around, they have been lying to me. I am very impressed with your beautiful country, amazing culture, hospitality, the airport, the organisation and I cannot wait to go back and tell everyone across the world how beautiful this place is."

Anthony Joshua looks on during the WBC World Cruiserweight title fight on the Fatal Fury City of Wolves card at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

I want to invest in Ghana- Joshua

Former IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has discussed his investment plans in Ghana with President Mahama.

According to GBC Ghana Online, Joshua emphasised the importance of preparing for life after retirement.

The 35-year-old also praised the Ghanaian government's policies, stating they offer strong potential for attracting private sector investment. He said:

"I have been calling my friends, speaking of ways we can bring investment into Ghana and Africa, because I understand some of your policies and what you are trying to do.

"From a sportsman, I understand that sport is short-lived and we cross over into business. I also am branching into that sector and I understand that there are certain things we can bring from sports and our connections across the world to connect our continent to the developed countries."

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@profdublyn_zee said:

"Heh! Nigerians wouldn’t be happy about this ooo 😂😂😂."

@Oscarnuwati wrote:

"Ghana 1 - 0 Nigeria."

@innateinferno added:

"Lol! The man you just told it to was raised jn Nigeria."

Joshua stuns crowd in Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua showed fans a side of him that they have probably never seen before after arriving in Ghana for a boxing event.

The British boxer was received by fans at the airport, including a young girl who presented him with a flower bouquet, while local dancers performed.

The former heavyweight champion met some bikers and took one of their bikes, riding off and showing his skills to the amusement of the fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng