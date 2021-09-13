In recent times, economic hardship has pushed a lot of middle-class Nigerians to improvise in their choice of food, especially meat, which is becoming increasingly expensive in local abattoirs.

To make matters worse, the Miyetti Allah association has raised concerns that if the proposed anti-grazing bill is passed into law in southern states, it will result in an increase in the price of cows.

In clear terms, the herders' organisation disclosed that one cow may sell for as high as N2 million if the bill is signed.

But being who they are, Nigerians are often ready to take on the worst-case scenario, and as such, have started thinking of ways to get meat other than beef.

Most of those who are now thinking of boycotting beef because of the perceived increase of its price spoke on their survival strategies online like buying chicken, snails, fish, goat meat, prawns and pork.

This was in reaction to a question posed by Legit.ng on Facebook on the alternative for cow meat.

In fact, some believe that if this happens, it will be a blessing in disguise as people in old times lived much longer because they avoided beef.

Others believe that most of those who sell the cows cannot buy them for that much, adding that within the next two months, the same cattle sellers will come begging to give the animals for lesser prices.

Read the reactions below:

Lagos Assembly passes VAT, anti-open grazing bills

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly had passed the State’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill. Also, the House passed the bill that prohibited open cattle grazing in the state. The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers.

Immediately after the passage, the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa directed the acting clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

He said:

“I thank you all for this historic exercise."

Open grazing, VAT bills scale second reading at Lagos Assembly

The Assembly on Monday, September 6, committed the bill on open grazing to the committee on agriculture after it scaled second reading.

Legit.ng reported that the House also read for the first and second time the state's Value Added Tax bill and asked the committee on finance which is handling it to report back on Thursday, September 9.

