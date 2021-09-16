Kaduna Assembly Members Impeach Majority Leader, Haruna Inuwa

Hon. Haruna Inuwa has been impeached by Kaduna State House of Assembly after a vote of no confidence

According to the lawmakers, the leader was impeached due to issues about his handling of the legislative procedures

Meanwhile, the House has revealed it would soon announce a new majority leader that will help in piloting its affairs

It seems the political season is gradually coming back. This is evidenced by the impeachment of Hon. Haruna Inuwa, the majority leader by members of Kaduna state House of Assembly.

He was impeached on Wednesday, September 15, following a vote of no confidence passed on him.

The impeachment letter was signed by 17 members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the parliament., Punch Newspaper reports.

Hon. Tanimu Musa confirmed the development to Channels Television shortly after the plenary session.

Kaduna Assembly members have impeached majority leader. Photo: Kaduna state government.

Source: Facebook

He said the leader was impeached due to issues about his handling of the legislative procedures. Musa, however, said that the House will soon announce a new majority leader.

Source: Legit.ng