It is no longer news that Nasir El-Rufai lost his polling unit in the just concluded local government election in the Kaduna state but the governor has refused to be blamed for the embarrassment.

According to him, the people did not vote against him. He said the vote was against the councillor and the performance of the chairman of the local council, PM News reports.

El-Rufai says the loss suffered by APC in the local council election in his ward happened because the people are not happy with the candidate. Photo: Nasir El Rufai

Specifically, the governor said the loss was not a referendum on him, Guardian newspaper added.

Going further, El Rufai argued that the fact that his polling unit was won by the Peoples Democratic Party showed that democracy prevailed.

He said:

“Those that reported that the machines were programmed were ashamed when it was reported that APC lost in my polling unit. People were laughing that I lost my polling unit, but it is democracy that won.

“I’m not on the ballot, so it is not a referendum on me, it is a referendum on the councilor and the performance of the chairman of the local council. The loss of my polling unit shows that we did not programme these machines; we did not influence our independent electoral commission, and the whole thing has worked very well.

“The results of the election clearly show that we are finally uniting Kaduna State and people are making choices based on the performance of elected officials.”

