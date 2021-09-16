Nigerian singer, Omah Lay, allegedly broke up with his girlfriend, Gloria, after claims that she cheated on him made the rounds

The man Gloria was said to have cheated with, Ramson Chima, has now broken his silence and defended the young lady

According to him, he and Gloria have been friends for over six years and she did not cheat on the singer

Nigerian singer, Omah Lay’s breakup with his bae, Gloria, has continued to make headlines on social media after the man she allegedly cheated with broke his silence.

Reports made the rounds that Omah Lay and Gloria parted ways after a video went viral of the young lady spending time with another man. It was claimed that she was unfaithful to the singer.

However, the young man Gloria was said to have cheated with, Ramson Chima, has now shared his side of the story.

Man Omah Lay's bae allegedly cheated with speaks up. Photos: @omahlay, @ramsonchima, @bayraychee

Source: Instagram

In a note posted on his Instagram story, the young man explained that Gloria has been his very good friend for over six years.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Explaining further, he added that people close to them were aware of their friendship, including her boyfriend.

Chima then shut down the claims that Gloria cheated on the singer. According to him, she has done nothing and people should let her be.

See his post below:

Social media users react

Soon after Chima shared the disclaimer about his relationship with Gloria online, a number of fans had things to say about his post. Read some of their comments below:

Stereo399:

“Lol lowkey una wan use omah lay brain so they go come back, she’s your girlfriend we no want hear .”

Symply_daami:

“Soooooo why e unfollow her ?? ♀️♀️ soro !!!!!! My blood dey hot.”

Its_pleasant:

“♀️♀️ Everyone is quick to judge other people’s life .. When theirs is a mess.”

Loveth_eruero:

“People go just dae carry rumor fly up and down. So person nor fit make friend again .”

Ayinkemi:

“Incoming omalay spiritual girlfriend’s wonder what people gain from bad belle.”

Nawa o.

Omah Lay gives female fans heartbreak

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omah Lay broke the hearts of his many female fans when he unveil love of his life, Gloria in a viral video.

The singer who has a special gift of releasing songs that appeal to female folks has been a ladies man with many of them wanting him to be their man.

He, however, gave his female fans the shocker of their lives in the viral video and while most complimented the lady as the lucky one, others were jealous of her.

Source: Legit