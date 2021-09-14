Nigerian singer, Omah Lay is going a through hard time in his relationship after his girlfriend, Gloria allegedly cheated on him

The cheating allegations was fueled by video of Gloria rolling with another man that is not Omah Lay that surfaced on social media

The singer unfollowed Gloria on Instagram to further instigate the widespread allegations against his girlfriend

Omah Lay unfollows girlfriend Gloria on Instagram Credit: @omah_lay @bayraychee

Source: Instagram

An Instagram user shared a short video of Gloria with another man having a nice time in car with a caption.

"They have something together, I'm sure, Omah Lay can't stay with her, she's cheating."

It seems something fishy has been happening with the singer and his love life when he released hit track, understand, a song about cheating in relationships.

The song gained wide acceptance with many fans indicating that he is stylishly referring to his relationship with Gloria.

The Godly singer has unfollowed Gloria on Instagram in the midst of all the speculations, to further indicate that everything is not alright between the two lovers.

Reactions

officialsarahwaters:

"September na your mate?"

adinmasomadina:

"Be like say any relationship wey enter social media must scatter."

mrpresidennnt:

"Private Relationship of many years e enter Instagram 2 days later e don spwoil."

wendy_adamma:

"Nigerian girls should be happy now."

real_headlash:

"He be like say my eye dey see double."

Omah Lay gives female fans heartbreak

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Omah Lay broke the hearts of his many female fans when he unveil love of his life, Gloria in a viral video.

The singer who has a special gift of releasing songs that appeals to female folks has been a ladies man because of his style of music with many female fans wanting him to be their man.

He however, gave his female fans the shocker of their lives in the viral video while most complimented the lady as the lucky one, other were jealous of her.

