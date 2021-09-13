Singer Omah Lay has dashed the hopes of many female fans who have been nursing the idea of being the lucky woman in his life

Just recently, a romantic video of the Godly crooner and his lucky woman surfaced in the online community

Many female fans couldn’t help but express their disappointment while others simply complimented the lucky lady

Since his debut in the music industry, singer Omah Lay has managed to catch the attention of thousands of female fans with his sweet and body-moving songs.

Many have even nurtured the idea of being in a relationship with the singer but a recent video in the online community has dashed the hopes of the singer’s female fans.

Omah Lay and lover spotted in loved-up video. Photo: @omahlay/@bayraychee

Source: Instagram

The Godly crooner unveiled his special woman in a video mash-up that captured them locking lips and getting all lovey-dovey.

One of the clips captured the singer with his arms around his woman as he placed a kiss on her cheek.

Check out the video as seen on social media below:

Social media users react

The singer has been one to keep it all about the music but the romantic videos got many people talking, especially his female fans.

Read some of their comments below:

just_nkaylee said:

"Omahlay don break my heart ooo."

chisomchinon wrote:

"sh so u get girlfriend? This September ehhhhh."

theiluyomade said:

"Ladies will let this guy be lol."

mrs___sulaiman said:

"Crushers eyes."

_officialmi.raah said:

"This boy kon dey sing heartbreak song for us."

ada.africa said:

"Omah Lay wey all of us dey manage, e reach your turn, you do video."

