London-based Nigerian singer, Londonspec, has stirred sweet reactions from Nigerians in the online community

The doting dad made his daughter’s first day at nursery school special as he drove her in a white Rolls Royce car

The extra effort from the singer got his fans and followers in the online community hailing him

The first days at school can be challenging for students which is why some parents always make sure to show up and support their kids.

Just recently, UK-based Nigerian singer, Londonspec, took to his social media page showing the world how he showed up at his daughter’s nursery school on her first day of attendance.

A video shared online captured the moment the singer left the house with his daughter and made his way into a white Rolls Royce.

A few moments later, Londonspec and his daughter made their grand arrival at her nursery school and an attendant was spotted waiting to receive them.

However, when the singer tried to hand over his daughter to the school official, she refused and he was forced to carry into the premises by himself.

Social media users react

The video got members of the online community talking with many hailing the singer for the efforts in making his daughter's day special.

xandros_luxury_bathrooms said:

"The man walking step tho."

yungtehila said:

"Who will come out from limo and want to follow teacher . God bless all hardworking fathers."

asore_h said:

"Men carry your children inside this kind of cars not your girlfriends."

twinee_pearl said:

"The kind of father I want to be to my children. Don’t English me pls."

firsteagleempire said:

"He must be an Igbo man ❤️❤️ doings ❤️❤️ Rebecca go still cry for class though."

goldielove10 said:

"So what will now happen the rest of the days the child goes to nursery bayi?"

igboboy said:

"So that’s his neighbourhood but he is driving rolls Royce. Nice."

