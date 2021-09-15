The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost another prominent member in Imo state to the ruling APC

Ogu Bundu Nwadike, Imo state publicity secretary announced his defection to the ruling party on Wednesday, September 15

Nwadike in a resignation letter addressed to his former party said his decision was informed by personal reasons

Imo - Hon. Ogu Bundu Nwadike, the state publicity secretary of Imo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has just defected from his party.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Nwadike is about concluding plans to defect to the to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imo state publicity secretary, Hon. Ogu Bundu Nwadike has dumped the party. Photo credit: Imo APC

Source: Facebook

Nwadike in a resignation letter addressed to his former party state chairman cited as "Personal Reasons" after due consultations with his family and mentors for resigning from the party.

Ikedi Ohakim: Former governor of Imo defects to APC, gives reason

Earlier, a former governor of Imo, Ikedi Ohakim, finally joined the ruling APC in the southeast state.

Ohakim joined the APC on Tuesday, July 27, at his hometown in Okohia in Isiala Mbano local government area of the state where he received the party's flag from the chairman, Marcellenus Nlemigbo.

The former governor said he made the decision in the interest of the people because they are his first choice.

Prominent northern APC chieftain defects to PDP

Meanwhile, Chief Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, a former APC senatorial candidate in Benue, has tendered her resignation letter to leave the ruling party.

Adzape-Orubibi on Tuesday, August 3, told The Sun that she sent a formal notice to the chairman of the Kumakwagh council ward, Kwande local government of the state, Honourable Terwase Aheeve.

According to the APC chieftain, the decision is informed by the fact that the party no longer offers her the avenue to keep promoting political participation.

She pointed at worsening security, the terrible economic crisis across Nigeria, and the leadership unrest in the APC as occurrences that corroborate her position.

Defection: God forbid for me to return to APC, Nigerian governor

In a related development, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto claims nothing in this life would ever make him return to the APC.

Tambuwal made this declaration on Tuesday, July 27, in the state when he was berating the APC-led federal government for its alleged failure in the primary area of governance.

He added that Nigerians are feeling the negative impact of bad governance to which the ruling party has subjected them.

Source: Legit Nigeria